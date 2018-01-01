Queensland Sand, Sailing & Dreamtime

This is hardly a sleepy trip. Rather, this is the perfect 12-day adventure for sailing buffs that want to experience the blue waters of Australia, as well as off-road lovers looking to explore via 4x4. We’ve got a riverside camp to stay at in the gorgeous Noosa Everglades, and once we’ve left Airlie Beach, you'll learn about Indigenous artisan crafts from local Aborigines, then check out the swimming holes of the Atherton Tablelands. While “Dreamtime” is a mythology central to Indigenous Australian society, we’re pretty sure you’ll want to be wide awake for this trip.