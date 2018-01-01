Welcome to Atherton Tablelands
The Tablelands make for a great getaway from the swelter of the coast; they're almost always a few degrees cooler than Cairns, and on winter nights things get downright chilly.
East Coast Encompassed–Sydney to Cairns
Rugged landscapes, crashing surf, and Indigenous culture stretching back through time and beyond – Australia’s East Coast possesses a truly otherworldly allure. This trip offers you a comprehensive, authentic, and wholly affordable experience in one of the country’s most popular regions. Raw thrills and refined pleasures abound out here. In the space of a few days, you’ll sample wines in the Hunter Valley, snorkel the Whitsundays, and catch a few waves. When people back home ask what you did on your trip, just tell ‘em: “Everything.”
Queensland Sand, Sailing & Dreamtime
This is hardly a sleepy trip. Rather, this is the perfect 12-day adventure for sailing buffs that want to experience the blue waters of Australia, as well as off-road lovers looking to explore via 4x4. We’ve got a riverside camp to stay at in the gorgeous Noosa Everglades, and once we’ve left Airlie Beach, you'll learn about Indigenous artisan crafts from local Aborigines, then check out the swimming holes of the Atherton Tablelands. While “Dreamtime” is a mythology central to Indigenous Australian society, we’re pretty sure you’ll want to be wide awake for this trip.
Queensland Rainforests & Waterfalls
Create your own “Dreamtime” experience over three packed days of remote natural and spiritual adventure. Head out from scenic seaside Cairns toward the tropical Daintree Rainforest without missing a fun-filled beat ziplining, swimming in waterfalls at the Atherton Tablelands, and climbing (the unfortunately and inaccurately named) Mount Sorrow. Also, take an unforgettable interpretive walk at the otherworldly Mossman Gorge to learn more about Aboriginal history, culture, and contemporary life straight from the people themselves. The dream is real and it’s just waiting for you to join it.