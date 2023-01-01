Rainbow Valley Conservation Reserve

One of the more uplifting sights accessible off the Stuart Hwy south of Alice, Rainbow Valley consists of freestanding sandstone bluffs that turn from cream to red and all manner of earth tones at sunset or sunrise. At other times, it's pretty enough but the colours are muted. The other attraction here is the deep-desert silence that will overwhelm you whatever time of day you visit. Marked walking trails weave between the clay-pans and outcrops.