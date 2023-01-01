Mt Conner, the large mesa (tabletop mountain) that looms 350m out of the desert, is the outback's most photographed red herring − on first sighting many mistake it for Uluru. It has great significance to local Pitjantjatjara Aboriginal people, who know it as Atila. There's a well-signposted lookout along the Lasseter Hwy around 20km east of Curtin Springs; from the lookout's summit (on the north side of the road), there are views over the salt pan, which sometimes has standing water.

According to local Indigenous beliefs, Mt Connor is the home of the Ice Men, who venture out on winter nights and leave frost upon the ground as a sign that they have passed.

To see more of Mt Connor, ask about tours at Curtin Springs Wayside Inn. Ayers Rock Helicopters, in Yulara, has a 120-minute sightseeing option that sometimes lands on Mt Connor's summit.