The low sandstone cliffs surrounding this spot where the highway crosses the Victoria River (194km southwest of Katherine) create a dramatic setting. Much of this area forms the eastern section of Judbarra / Gregory National Park. The Victoria River Roadhouse Caravan Park, west of the bridge, has accommodation, a shop, a bar and meals ($12 to $38).

Park up at the roadhouse and wander down to the old bridge for lovely river views and good birding; watch the tall grass for the prized purple-crowned fairy wren, as well as other bird species such as the star finch, chestnut-breasted mannikin and blue-winged kookaburra.