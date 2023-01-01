Noted for its stunning sandstone formations, beautiful desolation and rock art. Pamphlets detailing walks are available at the start of the excellent trails. Don't miss the rock-art walk (5.5km return, two hours) near Jarnem and the gorge walk (3km return, two hours) at Jinumum. The park entrance is just 3km from the WA border. You can reach the park's main points by conventional vehicle during the Dry.

A rangers station lies 3km into the park from the main road and there are basic, sandstone-surrounded camping grounds at Gurrandalng (18km into the park) and Jarnem (32km). Tank water is available at Jarnem.