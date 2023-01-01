This park consists of limestone tufa outcrops that form dams across the mineral-rich Flora River; the effect is a series of pretty cascades running with glowing blue-green water. The Flora River has crocs, so there's no swimming, but it's attractive enough to warrant a detour. Within the park there's a camping ground at Lorrnguri with an amenities block.

The park turn-off is 90km southwest of Katherine; the park entrance is a further 32km along a passable dirt road (usually OK for 2WD cars in the Dry).

In the rivers, watch for the unusual pig-nosed turtle.