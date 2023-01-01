At this centre, artists and craftspeople display traditional paintings on bark and paper, plus didgeridoos, pandanus weavings and baskets, and screen-printed fabrics; the shop is excellent and half of the sale price goes directly to the artists.

Take the time to wander around and watch the artists at work (morning only): the women usually make baskets out in the shade of the trees on the centre's west side, while the men paint on the verandah to the east. Some of the works come from remote outstations throughout Arnhem Land.

There are good views from the centre's grounds south towards the wetlands to the escarpment and Injalak Hill (Long Tom Dreaming).

Kakadu Cultural Tours and Lord's Kakadu & Arnhemland Safaris both offer excellent day tours that include a visit here.