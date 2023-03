The abandoned, white-wood Bullita Homestead has been restored and sits surrounded by stockyards, as well as baobob and bloodwood trees, close to the East Baines River. The one-time hub of the region's pastoral activities, Bullita is a reminder of the remote lives lived by white settlers. It's 56km south of Timber Creek (42km unsealed) and you'll need a high-clearance 4WD. The road is often closed from November to March.