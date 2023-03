Eleven kilometres west of the Stuart Hwy, a corrugated track leads 5km off Ernest Giles Rd to these 12 small craters, formed after a meteor fell to earth 4700 years ago. The largest is 180m wide and 15m deep. The craters are surrounded by some beautiful country; it's worth the detour. There are no longer any meteorite fragments at the site, but the Museum of Central Australia in Alice Springs has a small chunk that weighs 46.5kg.

There are some pretty exposed camp sites available.