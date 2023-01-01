Waralungku Arts Centre

This relaxed art centre on the main road through town showcases work by artists from the four different Indigenous-language groups in the area: the Yanyuwa, Garrwa, Marra and Gudanji peoples. Utterly unlike the dot-painting styles of the Western Desert or the bark paintings of Arnhem Land, the paintings here have a style all their own, with a more figurative approach.

There are also locally made screen prints and baskets. Ask about the 'Craft & Culture Experiences', a fine program that offers immersion into local culture and which may include painting, weaving, making didgeridoos, lessons in bush tucker and bush medicine and traditional dance and singing. Advance reservations essential.