The home paddock of Kangaroo Dundee (a show about a kangaroo family featured on a BBC/National Geographic production), the Kangaroo Sanctuary offers a late-afternoon excursion through the 188-acre sanctuary where you'll get to meet some of the stars. Visit is by guided tour only, with in-town pick-ups arranged; times vary from month to month. Advance bookings necessary.

Sadly, alpha-male Roger, who became world-famous for his muscular physique and imposing height, died in late 2018.