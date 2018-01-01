Welcome to Wollongong Region
The 'Gong', 80km south of Sydney, has the laid-back ambience of a sizeable country town and is very likeable for just that reason. A small but enjoyable bar and restaurant scene adds to the charm of two excellent city beaches and a pretty harbour. The university gives it a youthful feel and the laid-back surfie lifestyle makes it easy to relax. The bright lights of Sydney are easily accessible by local rail.
From the Royal National Park, a spectacular forested sandstone escarpment runs south past Wollongong and Port Kembla, overlooking a wonderful series of beaches, all with their own rail stop.
Nearby Port Kembla is the centre of Wollongong's traditional steel industry, whose future is in some doubt. It remains an important container port.
