Welcome to Wollongong Region

The 'Gong', 80km south of Sydney, has the laid-back ambience of a sizeable country town and is very likeable for just that reason. A small but enjoyable bar and restaurant scene adds to the charm of two excellent city beaches and a pretty harbour. The university gives it a youthful feel and the laid-back surfie lifestyle makes it easy to relax. The bright lights of Sydney are easily accessible by local rail.

