Taking in vast stony plains, the towering red-sand hills of the great Strzelecki Desert and the unusual flat-topped mesas around Olive Downs, this park covers 325,329 hectares of classic outback terrain. Thanks to the protection of the dingo-proof fence, there are large populations of western grey and red kangaroos. This park has 300km of drivable tracks, camping areas and walks. Most tracks through the park are negotiable in a 2WD vehicle (in dry weather only). The only exception is Middle Rd, which is 4WD only.

The park stretches northwest to Cameron Corner, reached by a well-signposted 140km dirt road from Tibooburra. A post marks the spot where Queensland, SA and NSW meet. Located in the area where NSW and Queensland meet, NSW's Cameron Corner Store has fuel, meals, basic accommodation and camping, plus advice on road conditions. Be sure to contact the NPWS Sturt Visitor Centre before setting out to pay park fees, get travel advice from the experts and check road conditions: this is seriously remote terrain and general safety precautions should be considered.