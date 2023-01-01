This winningly offbeat museum, housed where the Glen Innes Hospital operated from 1877 to 1956, is stuffed to the rafters with historical ephemera from the district. Named for the two stockmen who first realised the grazing potential of the land north of Armidale, it fills the quadrangular building's 25 rooms with old buggies, farming machinery, war-time artefacts, gruesome-looking medical equipment and even a reassembled 1870s slab hut. Outside, there are some rare tractors for fans of antique farming machinery.