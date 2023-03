About 90km north of Inverell, remote Kwiambal National Park (pronounced kigh-am-bal) sits at the junction of the Macintyre and Severn Rivers. Little visited, it's an important conservation area for the Tumbledown Gum and Caley's Ironbark and a great place for hiking, biking and birdwatching. Spots such as Macintyre Falls are also good for picnicking, swimming and fishing for Murray cod, catfish and golden perch.