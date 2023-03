Sticking out of the middle of the ocean some 23km southeast of Lord Howe Island, the memorably jagged silhouette of this crag stands 551m high. A volcano caused by the same hotspot that threw up Lord Howe, it has a steep slope, for very serious climbers only. But a boat trip out here is a memorable experience, and the diving and birdwatching are excellent. Several Lord Howe operators can get you out here, weather permitting.