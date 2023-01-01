The yawning cave mouths and idyllic riverside walks of the 440-million-year-old Yarrangobilly site can consume an entire day. A highlight is the blissful 27°C mineral pool, open dawn until dusk, its green waters maintaining a constant temperature year-round (watch out for snakes nearby). The Glory Hole Caves are open to independently guided visits. The cave complex lies a pitted, gravelly 6km off the Snowy Mountains Hwy, which stretches northwest from Cooma to the Hume Hwy.

Despite the automatic lighting system in caves open to independent visitors, it's worth bringing a torch – as much to see the stairs as the stalactites.