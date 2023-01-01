Built in 1884, the mansion of Monte Cristo is open for self-guided tours and Devonshire tea. It was the home of a shrewd landowner named Christopher Crawley, who haunts the place, apparently. On Saturday nights there's the option of a ghost tour (per person $125 including dinner), or even staying overnight in the historic house (per person $195 including dinner and breakfast). Booking ahead for Saturday night activities is required and it's strictly for visitors aged 16 and over.