Dog on the Tuckerbox

Southern NSW & The Murray

LoginSave

About 7km north of town, the famous Dog on the Tuckerbox is a poignant sculpture of a dog from the 19th-century bush ballad.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mt Parnassus Lookout

    Mt Parnassus Lookout

    3.77 MILES

    It's easy to see how the landscapes of the Riverina won the hearts of so many iconic Australian poets and songwriters, as you savour the sweeping 360…

  • Rotary Lookout

    Rotary Lookout

    5.46 MILES

    This lesser-known lookout has equally scenic views to those of Mt Parnassus Lookout, as well as picnic tables, making it a perfect spot to enjoy that…

View more attractions

Nearby Southern NSW & The Murray attractions

1. Mt Parnassus Lookout

3.77 MILES

It's easy to see how the landscapes of the Riverina won the hearts of so many iconic Australian poets and songwriters, as you savour the sweeping 360…

2. Rotary Lookout

5.46 MILES

This lesser-known lookout has equally scenic views to those of Mt Parnassus Lookout, as well as picnic tables, making it a perfect spot to enjoy that…