Somewhere Down the Lachlan Sculpture Trail

Sydney's renowned Sculpture by The Sea exhibition was the inspiration for this permanent art trail, which is being currently expanded with the goal of completion in 2022. Once finished the trail will track 100km from Forbes to Condobolin, with an art work located approximately every 8km. In Forbes, story poles depicting an aspect of Wiradjuri culture and their totem animals between the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre (a cultural community hub) and the Camp St bridge are worth a look.