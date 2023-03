The Wellington Caves & Phosphate Mine was discovered in 1830 by a colonist, George Ranken, when he accidentally fell into one of the caves. These exquisite and unusual formations, subterranean waters, marsupial fossils and ‘living fossils’ are an absolute highlight. Cathedral Cave is famous for its majestic 32m-wide and 15m-high stalagmite! The caves are 60km southeast of Dubbo.