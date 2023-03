At over 5000sq km, the 'Pilliga Scrub' is the largest unbroken swathe of semi-arid woodland remaining in NSW. Begin at the Pilliga Forest Discovery Centre in Baradine (46km north of Coona) before exploring the Aboriginal rock art of the Sandstone Caves, sacred to the local Gamilaroi people, and the Sculptures in the Scrub Walking Track. Created by Gamilaroi elders and young people, the five sculptures along this track and relate the cultural history of the Pilliga.