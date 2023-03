Part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area, this park is the spot for awesome sunrises and multiday hikes through remote snow-gum forests. For epic views across the rainforest, head to Point Lookout, perched on the edge of the escarpment. It's a 200m walk from the car park and is wheelchair accessible. To access Point Lookout it's about 1½ hours from Bellingen via the Waterfall Way.