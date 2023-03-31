Travel always involves a bit of uncertainty. And there will always be location-specific warnings to observe depending on where you’re going. The good news is there are several proven precautions you can take ahead of time and while traveling to stay safe and navigate any unexpected catastrophes when away from home.

Here are 10 tried-and-true methods to dodge danger and maximize your enjoyment of practically any destination. Remember, safety and adventure aren’t mutually exclusive. And feeling anxious is totally natural. Either way, you got this!

Check for any destination-specific shots you might need before boarding your flight © BaLL LunLa / Shutterstock

Before you leave

Check local advisories. Traveling to Iowa comes with a different set of risks than, say, traveling to Africa. The same is true when traveling to Europe, Latin America, Asia, or to any specific country within every continent, let alone specific regions that demand their own precautions. For the latest information, if you’re traveling from the US check the State Dept website, as well as local news reports, and travel guides to your specific destination.

Online searches can go a long way to expose and help you avoid any harm to your wallet and/or your safety © golubovystock / Shutterstock

Know common scams. In many countries, individuals might feign assistance and incessantly follow you, only to later demand payment for their unsolicited help. Others might wow you with offers that are too good to be true, work in teams to distract you and take your goods, or worse. Many travel advisories will include this information, but some extra online searches can go a long way to expose and help you avoid any harm to your wallet and/or your safety.

Listen to your mind and body and make sure you know your limits while traveling © nullplus / Shutterstock

While traveling

Know your limits. Feeling nervous before traveling somewhere new is normal. But if you’re feeling downright sick about your plans, you’ve probably bitten off more than you can chew. The best pre-test of an experience is whether you’re still excited about it, even if it’s something you’ve never done before. After you arrive, however, be sure to listen to your mind and body and back out of anything you’re not comfortable with.

No photo is worth your life or good health © Sergey Uryadnikov / Shutterstock

Secure your valuables. It’s always important to protect your personal property, be it in parked rental cars, beach bags, or wallets and phones in your usually secure pockets. Again, travel advisories will often alert you to higher areas of petty theft but be on the extra lookout when traveling someplace new.

Safety and adventure aren’t mutually exclusive, and feeling anxious is totally natural © 3rdtimeluckystudio / Shutterstock

Despite what the news will sometimes have you believe, the world is a safer than it has ever been. Yes, there are risks. But when traveling, these 10 tips can help you avoid almost any setback. Bon voyage!