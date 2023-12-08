If you have someone in your life who is obsessed with travel, whether they love adventures in exotic far-flung locations or even just taking weekend breaks close to home, you're sure to find something in this list that will make their trip easier. From luggage tracking devices to items that will make flying in coach feel like business class, these gifts for under $100 should suit your favorite explorer no matter where they end up.

Apple Air Tags

Recommended by Glenn van der Knijff, Lonely Planet production controller

(1 for $39 or a 4-pack for $99)

With so much lost luggage in recent years, Apple Air Tags are a great way to see where your travel items are. I was gifted a set for my last birthday and used them to keep track of our luggage on a recent holiday.

UGG Tasman Slipper

Recommended by Sasha Brady, Lonely Planet digital editor

$110

These sheepskin slippers are all over my TikTok and Instagram feeds and for good reason — they’re so cozy, like little hugs for your feet. I don’t like wearing shoes or sneakers on airplanes but I would never go barefoot so these UGG slippers, which kind of look like regular footwear, are the answer if I want to be comfy on my flight without looking sloppy.

They come in sizes for men, women and children and can be used indoors and outdoors. They’re handy too for padding around your hotel room, or even camping.



Bluehills Soft Travel Blanket Pillow

Recommended by Fionnuala McCarthy, Lonely Planet editorial director

$32

Any regular traveler will appreciate this Bluehills Soft Travel Blanket Pillow. It’s multipurpose as it folds up inside a case to be a pillow too. It has a hand luggage belt, so can be attached to a carry-on or backpack. Ultra lush and comforting, it comes in a variety of neutral colors.

Béis Weekender and Mini Weekender Bags

Melissa Yeager, Lonely Planet senior editor

$98–128

Some trips, like a journey on a small aircraft or a multiday catamaran cruise, require a soft-sided bag. I bought this weekender bag for one such trip and two years later, I still love it. In fact, a bottle of wine broke inside during one of my trips this year and it cleaned up easily, endearing me to it even more. I already have preordered another: the Barbie pink edition in the mini size that fits more easily under the seat in front of you inflight.

Slip pure-silk sleep mask

Recommended by Sarah Stocking, Lonely Planet digital editor

$50

Full disclosure, I've wanted one of these sleep masks for a very long time. Silk is an anti-aging material, absorbing significantly less moisture than cotton – particularly important on an airplane – and it also reduces friction, so it glides along your skin instead of pulling around those sensitive eye areas. Also, it keeps out all the light, making sure your sleep is as refreshing as airplane sleep can possibly be. For an added bonus, get the pillowcase too. Store it in your luggage and have perfect hair and skin no matter where you're staying.

AeroPress Go

Recommended by Sarah Stocking, Lonely Planet digital editor

$40

I gave my husband an AeroPress for Christmas last year, and we've had perfect coffee every morning since. This year he's getting this little travel version so we can continue our morning traditions, even when we're on the road. I'm excited to try coffee purchased from coffee shops all over the world!

Vim&Vigr compression socks

Recommended by Alicia Johnson, Lonely Planet digital editor

From $38

We know, nothing quite says “I love you" like a pair of socks. But trust us, these are not your typical compression socks. Pick your favorite colorful pattern, material and even compression level to make your gift truly unique.

Foot hammock + Trtl Pillow Plus

Recommended by Brekke Fletcher, Lonely Planet senior director

$70 + $13

Between the adjustable neck pillow and the footrest that hangs from your tray table, these two items can make the middle seat on a long-haul flight feel almost like first-class. (We said "almost".)

Fanm Djanm headwraps

Recommended by Alicia Johnson, Lonely Planet digital editor

From $40

Whether or not you’re having a bad hair day, these beautiful headwraps and bandanas come in a variety of colors and patterns and will make any outfit pop.

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Recommended by Melissa Yeager, Lonely Planet senior editor

$38

I know these might feel a bit overdone now as you can spot them on travelers everywhere but I still really love my Lululemon belt bag for travel as it quite literally keeps all your valuables close to your chest. If you can’t bring yourself to relive the '80s, add the cross body camera bag to your collection instead.

ENO Singlenest Hammock

Recommended by Alexander Howard, Lonely Planet managing editor

$42

Lightweight and durable, the ENO Singlenest Hammock is easy to pack. This a great gift for travelers who love outdoor adventure.

Samsonite Foldaway Duffel

Recommended by Annie Greenberg, Lonely Planet creative director

$30

Hi, my name is Annie and I am a shopping addict. Now that I’ve gotten that off my chest, I can move on to the practicalities of my vice: hauling back all the souvenirs from vacays. If you, like me, leave no market unswept, no tchotchke shop undiscovered, and become weak at the thought of travel-purchases-fomo, have I got the product for you. This lightweight duffel allows you to lug back any acquisitions you may have made along your journey without adding bulk or baggage to your trip before you shop. It’s the spillover solution to fuel the addict in all of us, and at under $30, you might as well buy two (but maybe that’s just the devil on my shoulder talkin’).

Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag

Recommended by Emily Dubin, Lonely Planet senior book designer

$52

This is the BEST day bag for urban exploring. It packs up small but expands to store everything you need for a day of sightseeing – big enough for your guidebook and water bottle – and it's comfy to carry.

Mountain Warehouse Binoculars

Recommended by Zara Sekhavati, Lonely Planet digital editor

$18

A pair of binoculars make a great gift to encourage more mindful traveling as people take things at a slower pace. This particular pair are lightweight and come with a pouch and a strap, so are easy to carry while on the road. An essential for any keen birdwatchers.

Best in Travel 2024

$17.99

Lonely Planet’s annual bestseller returns to mark our 50th anniversary. This special edition sets the travel agenda for the year to come, with an inspirational list of 50 incredible destinations to experience over the forthcoming year. Give the gift of our list of emerging travel hotspots, underappreciated places and fresh-takes on well-known locations to the traveler in your life.

More gift guides for every type of traveler