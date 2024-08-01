Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe shimmers like a cobalt moon.

The gorgeous 190-square-mile lake, protected by peaks soaring up to 10,000 feet, is perhaps best on display when viewed from its southern shore, where tapestries of wildflowers fling across meadows, sandy beaches glimmer with gold, and mountains send their reflection tumbling into sapphire waters.

The lake’s color isn’t an accident. Lake Tahoe owes its beguiling blue hue to clean, fresh air and water – gifts not taken for granted. Sustainability and conservation initiatives like South Lake Tahoe’s 2020 Climate Action Plan and Visit Lake Tahoe’s ‘Rules to Lake By’ ensure the lake remains as clean, pure, and blue as ever, preserving Lake Tahoe’s magic for future generations.

In 2023 a research team determined that Lake Tahoe was the clearest it has been in more than 40 years. Getty Images

Proof that these kinds of initiatives are working is already here. In 2023 a research team determined that Lake Tahoe was the clearest it has been in more than 40 years – that’s clear enough to peer up to 75 feet below the surface. And these efforts don’t just lock down the region; they also empower visitors to take part while participating in the activities that drew them to Lake Tahoe in the first place. Here’s how you can enjoy all the lake has to offer, while supporting the sustainability initiatives keeping it beautiful.

Late spring and fall bring ideal conditions for mountain biking around Lake Tahoe – including on the Flume Trail. Getty Images

A kingdom of sustainable outdoor adventure

The South Shore of Lake Tahoe is more than a body of water – it’s a region of lakes, creeks, meadows, mountains, and forests. In other words, there’s a lot to explore. Meander through jaw-dropping scenescapes on Lake Tahoe trails; there’s something here for every ability. Paved, wheelchair-accessible trails include the Pope-Baldwin Bike Path which winds through the timber past historic buildings near the lakeshore, and the South Lake Tahoe Bike Path, which offers access to El Dorado Beach. At Taylor Creek Visitor Center the Rainbow Trail, the Stream Profile Chamber, and the amphitheater are wheelchair-accessible, and the audio tours are available to assist visually impaired visitors.

If backpacking, hiking, and horseback riding are more your speed, head to the nearly 64,000 pristine acres in Desolation Wilderness. The ten-mile climb to Mount Tallac, the park’s highest point, rises 9,740 feet into the clouds to seize panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the world unspooling below. Stay on dedicated trails and pack out what you pack in. Bring plenty of water in a reusable water bottle to remain safely hydrated while ensuring this spellbinding natural playground remains as captivating and litter-free each time you return.

In winter, the snow provides a postcard-perfect contrast with the blue of Lake Tahoe. Ski resorts are a great way to appreciate the outdoors here. Getty Images

Although Lake Tahoe trails are seductive all year round, recreational activities are the most peaceful in spring, fall, and midweek when the lake receives fewer visitors. Late spring and fall also bring ideal conditions for mountain biking in Van Sickle Bi-State Park or the adrenaline-pounding drops and curves carved into the granite of the Flume Trail.

In winter, the snow provides a postcard-perfect contrast with the blue of the lake, when the trail system transforms into a playground for snowshoers and cross-country skiers. Nearby Heavenly Mountain Resort, Sierra at Tahoe, Kirkwood, and other ski areas provide thousands of skiable acres saturated with views of the lake. Hansen’s Resort and Tubing Hill is a favorite for families who come to the lake for tubing and sledding.

Gaze into a watery universe as you glide across Lake Tahoe on a SUP or in a kayak. Getty Images

It’s one thing to look out at Lake Tahoe’s legendary clarity while you’re standing on shore. It’s quite another to gaze into a watery universe as you glide across the lake in a SUP or kayak. Whether you pull into a quiet cove or paddle to Fannette Island in Emerald Bay, watersports are rewarding day and night. Cleary Kayak plays host to guided tours and rentals, including nocturnal bioluminescence experiences under the stars. If you brought your kayak, protect the ecosystem by checking the bottom for plants or invasive species that could harm the lake’s delicate balance.

The South Shore of Lake Tahoe is brimming with restaurants that support local farmers. Shutterstock

Savor locally grown food

Days of outdoor recreation lead to healthy appetites. Fortunately, dining in Lake Tahoe is a tantalizing adventure of its own. The South Shore of Lake Tahoe is brimming with restaurants that support local farmers and serve the freshest food while minimizing their environmental imprint.

Sprouts Natural Cafe focuses on healthy, organic ingredients. Smoothies, salads, burritos, and tall sandwiches piled with veggies or tuna are perfect grab-and-go lunches for a day of hiking or mountain biking. If you prefer to travel lighter, stop by when you get off the trail – it’s open until 8 pm.

Freshies Ohana Restaurant and Bar offers a wide choice, with gluten-free, vegan, and seafood options on the menu. Ahi poke, chilled gazpacho, and homemade soups make this eatery a local favorite. Ohana means family, and it’s a fitting way to describe the restaurant’s friendly, casual atmosphere.

Riva Grill is a favorite restaurant for sustainable dining options on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. Shutterstock

Waterfront dining options include Riva Grill, where the food is as appealing as the views. The Lobster deviled eggs, zucchini sticks, and Miso Terriyaki Salmon Salad are excellent. Still, the restaurant is especially known for the Wet Woody, a colorful, boozy frozen drink practically made for days on the lake.

If a cold beer is calling after a day of skiing or kayaking, head to Cold Water Brewery and Grill. Order a flight to sample this craft brewery’s take on sours, IPAs, ales, and seltzers. They have a full cocktail menu, too. The beverages are best enjoyed with menu items like grilled steak, Miso ramen, and artichoke chips.

There are plenty of sustainable transportation options on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, from bikes to shuttles. Getty Images

Green transportation options in Lake Tahoe

It’s easy to get around without a car in South Lake Tahoe. South Shore Bikes rents electric and person-powered bikes for exploring Lake Tahoe’s trails, bike paths, and sidewalks. Lime scooters are also available.

Lake Link Microtransit Shuttle offers personalized, on demand, point to point transit service. It’s like a free, community Uber or Lyft service. The service is available from 9am to 7pm during the week and extends to 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights during peak tourist season. ADA-accessible vans, and ski and bike racks make it easy to get around Lake Tahoe without a car 365 days a year. The service is easy to use – just download the free app so you can explore one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

From our partners: Head the official tourism website of Visit Lake Tahoe to start planning your trip today, and learn about sustainable places to stay.