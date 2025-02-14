Located on the Left Bank of the River Seine, the Latin Quarter is a historically vibrant neighborhood that's long been the epicenter for students, intellectuals and artists. Its name, Quartier Latin, originates from the use of the Latin language once spoken at the Sorbonne University, an academic and cultural cornerstone since the 12th century.

Although Baron Georges-Eugène Haussmann’s sweeping 19th-century renovations reshaped much of Paris, remnants of the Latin Quarter's medieval charm still exist. Hidden among its labyrinthine alleys, find cobblestone streets, centuries-old facades, and occasional glimpses of medieval colleges that survived the upheaval.

Today, the Latin Quarter’s intellectual roots remain, thanks to institutions like the Sorbonne, the illustrious Collège de France and Lycée Louis-le-Grand. It’s alive with the buzz of students, the hum of conversations spilling from the tables at charming bistros, and the allure of unique bookshops.

Whether you’re retracing the steps of great thinkers or spotting familiar backdrops from popular Netflix series Emily in Paris – from Emily’s apartment to the beloved bakery and Gabriel’s restaurant – this neighborhood offers something for everyone.

Advertisement

The Latin Quarter is undeniably charming. Massimo Parisi/Shutterstock

Getting there and around:

From the airport

Charles de Gaulle: Take the RER B train to stations Luxembourg or St-Michel Notre-Dame.

Orly: Either take the metro line 14 (a new extension that opened in June 2024) to Châtelet and cross the Seine by foot or take the OrlyVal to Antony and change to the RER B train to Luxembourg or St-Michel Notre-Dame.

Beauvais: Take the Aérobus to La Défense and then the RER to St-Michel Notre Dame.

From other parts of the city

The easiest way to reach the Latin Quarter is by metro or RER. It’s well-connected with stations Cardinal Lemoine (line 10), Cluny-La Sorbonne (line 10), Jussieu (lines 7 and 10), Luxembourg (RER B), Maubert-Mutualité (line 10), Odéon (lines 4 and 10), and Place Monge (line 7) and St-Michel (line 4, RER B, RER C). A great way to view Paris above ground, hop on buses 21, 24, 27, 38, 47, 63, 70, 84, 86, 87, 89, 96, and night buses N14, N15, N21, and N22 to reach the Latin Quarter.

The Latin Quarter is a walkable neighborhood. But to get around quicker, why not hire an electric scooter using the Yego app or a bicycle using Vélib', Lime or Dott? Use the BonjourRATP app to find all the nearby bicycles.

Where to stay

The Latin Quarter has a range of accommodations from intimate guesthouses and bed and breakfasts to luxurious boutique hotels.

Save

Young & Happy Hostel sits on the famous Rue Mouffetard and is Paris’ first independent hostel. It offers both dorm beds and private rooms in an 18th-century stone-walled building.

Spend

Hôtel du College de France is a family-run hotel with classic Parisian charm, steps from the Sorbonne and the heart of the Latin Quarter.

Spend More

La Maison d’Anne, is a guest house set in a historic 1610 building near Notre-Dame Cathedral. It offers charming self-catered suites with exposed wooden beams. Unwind in the medieval-style basement with a jump in the heated plunge pool, followed by a sweaty sauna session.

Rue Mouffetard is a busy street in the Latin Quarter, packed with restaurants and boutiques. Eric Bery/Shutterstock

Where to get coffee

For a truly Parisian coffee experience, begin at the legendary Café de Flore or Les Deux Magots, each of which was once the meeting point of some of Paris’ most renowned figures. Conversations with writers, musicians and artists such as Hemingway, Simone de Beauvoir, and Picasso were held in these cafés and shaped the cultural and intellectual fabric of 20th-century Paris.

If you're after something more modern, The Coffee serves expertly brewed specialty coffee, while A. Lacroix Pâtissier offers a tempting selection of pastries - both with stunning views of Notre Dame. For a more local feel, head to the Mouffetard district, particularly Place de la Contrescarpe, where cafés with charming terraces overlooking the fountain are perfect for sipping on a café crème.

Where to eat

The Latin Quarter offers a diverse food scene, catering to every budget and taste. For breakfast, try La Maison d’Isabelle’s award-winning buttery croissants; It is the perfect spot for fresh pastries.

Advertisement

For a quick and budget-friendly bite while out exploring, head to Topoly, a popular for Lebanese wraps with many veggie options. Or try the quaint Pinocchio Crêperie for traditional crêpes and savory galettes.

Wander through the bustling Rue Mouffetard, where you can grab a freshly made sandwich or sample local cheeses and charcuterie from one of the many stalls and cafés lining the street​.

For mid-range dining, Le 5ème CRU — Chez BruNab and bistro La Petite Pontoise offer a fantastic selection of French cuisine paired with wine, while sitting in L'Assiette aux Fromages feels like you’re in a wooden hut on top of a mountain eating oozing raclette and fondue​.

For dinner, enjoy the classic Parisian brasserie experience at Brasserie Lipp, a historic institution famous for its mosaics and literary history. For a unique twist, try Sola, where Japanese flavors meet French culinary techniques, or OTTO by Eric Trochon, which reimagines classic French dishes with innovative flavors.

The Panthéon was originally meant to be a church but is now a mausoleum holding Marie Curie and other iconic figures from history. Martin Florent/Shutterstock

What to do

Marvel at the Panthéon

Originally intended to be a church by King Louis XV on the Sainte-Geneviève mountain, the Panthéon is now a mausoleum celebrating France’s most notable figures including leaders, scientists, writers and philosophers in the heart of the Latin Quarter. For history buffs, visit the tombs of Marie Curie, Alexandre Dumas, Victor Hugo, and Émile Zola, as well as the nave and the crypt.

Local tip: From April 1–October 31, climb the steps and walk around the dome under the colonnades for a 360° view of Paris. From November–March, visit for free on the first Sunday of the month.

Discover the Arab World Institute

Founded to address the underrepresentation of the Arab world in France, despite their long-standing historical ties, the Arab World Institute celebrates the rich culture, diversity, history, art, and traditions of the Arab world through world-class exhibitions, performances, talks and a rooftop restaurant.

The exterior is a striking fusion of modern design, functionality and traditional motifs with 240 mashrabiya-inspired geometric apertures (lattice-wood windows traditional to Arabic architecture) that adjust to control light levels.

Local tip: Take the lift to the ninth floor and walk out to their rooftop terrace (free to enter) with stunning panoramic views of the Seine.

Explore the gardens of the Grand Mosque

As the oldest and largest mosque in France, the Grande Mosque of Paris stands as a symbol of both architectural beauty and historical significance. Originally founded to pay homage to the tens of thousands of Muslim soldiers who died fighting for France in World War I, the mosque also played a crucial role during World War II, providing refuge for resistance fighters and Jews during a time of persecution.

The mosque boasts a Hispano-Moorish design with a towering 33m minaret and a courtyard garden with turquoise tiles, and intricate Moroccan-style mosaics.

Finish your visit with a fluffy, aromatic couscous or comforting slow-cooked tajine in the restaurant, followed by mint tea in the tearoom and a ticklish full-body scrub in the hammam (Turkish bath).

Local tip: visit in spring to see the cascading bright violet wisteria flowers in full bloom.

Step back in time at the ancient Arènes de Lutèce

For a break from city life, walk into this well-preserved ancient Roman amphitheater, now a hidden serene park. Once capable of seating 15,000 spectators for gladiatorial combats, transport back to Paris' history as the Roman city of Lutetia.

Journey through the Middle Ages at Musée de Cluny

Housed in a former Roman bathhouse and abbey, the Musée de Cluny takes you on a journey through the Middle Ages, showcasing iconic works like The Lady and The Unicorn tapestries. Be sure to explore the stunning medieval sculptures, Roman relics, and the original heads of statues from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Shakespeare and Company is a famous English-language bookstore in the Latin Quarter. Mo Wu/Shutterstock

Where to shop

Bd St-Michel is a bookworm’s paradise, with highlights like Gibert Joseph, a sprawling six-story flagship store filled with new and second-hand books. For anglophones, visit independent literary havens like the iconic Shakespeare and Company, San Francisco Book Company, The Abbey and The Red Wheelbarrow. For distinctive gifts, don’t miss the beautifully curated bookshop at the Arab World Institute, which features artisanal items and books on Arab culture. For fashion, Bd St-Germain is a chic destination lined with stylish boutiques showcasing Parisian flair. And for foodies, Rue Mouffetard, one of Paris’ oldest market streets, is a feast for the senses, perfect for picking up edible souvenirs or picnic items like fine cheeses, fresh pastries and local delicacies.

My favorite thing to do in the Latin Quarter

Take a dip in the recently restored art deco swimming pool, Piscine Pontoise. Surrounded by bright yellow vintage changing cubicles, this historic monument has you thinking you’re the main character in a Wes Anderson film. Bathed in daylight through the glass roof, the pool transforms at night, lit up by spotlights and set to classical music.

After Dark

With its mix of bars, jazz clubs, and art house cinemas, the Latin Quarter is far more than a student hangout.

Listen to the soothing sounds of jazz every night at Caveau de la Huchette, an iconic jazz club housed in a historic 16th-century cellar and is known for its swing dancing.

For film buffs, sit back and watch indie and classic films at the intimate art house cinemas. Visit Le Champo, a historic art deco venue focusing on French new wave cinema, Studio Galande’s interactive cult screenings, or La Filmothèque for international masterpieces and works from emerging filmmakers.

Catch a show at the national Odéon Théâtre de l’Europe, a theater rich in history and grandeur that opened in 1782, or Théâtre de la Huchette, home to Eugène Ionesco’s plays, with the world record for the longest continuous run.

For an extra special Parisian night, watch a classic cabaret show at Paradis Latin, the oldest cabaret in Paris! Experience the cancan, comedy, complex choreography, extravagant acrobatics and lavish costumes covered in sequins, feathers and dazzling rhinestones. They even have a family-friendly show.

For a more laidback night, try the bars Le Piano Vache, Teddy’s or The Bombardier English pub for sports fans. Prefer a French pub? Try L’Antidote. For a sophisticated cocktail, meet the mixologists at the speakeasy-style Castor Club.

When to visit

European Heritage Days, on the third weekend in September, offer exclusive access to hidden parts of iconic Latin Quarter landmarks. Explore private courtyards, tucked-away gardens and restricted areas of the Sorbonne, the Panthéon and the Collège de France. It’s a rare opportunity to experience Paris' cultural and intellectual heritage up close.