Even today, more than 1000 gas lamps still light the sidewalks of Beacon Hill. Many of the narrow streets in this downtown Boston neighborhood are still paved with cobblestone. Whole blocks of row houses are built in the Federal style, with their brick facades and smartly trimmed windows. Beacon Hill only covers about one square mile, but in a city as compact as Boston, there’s a lot of beauty to take in; a history buff (like me) could wander these 200-year-old intersections for hours.

The neighborhood has long lost its eponymous beacon, but no matter: Beacon Hill is the city’s oldest quarter and home to some of its most famous landmarks. I love to stroll Boston Common, spot the graves of Samuel Adams and John Hancock, and kick off a tour of the Freedom Trail, the city’s most famous walk. Most importantly to Bostonians, Beacon Hill is the setting for the Massachusetts State House, a gold-domed, neoclassical beauty flanked by high rises. People have lived here since the arrival of the Puritans, and for travelers, the heritage is palpable.

Beacon Hill is very walkable. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

Getting to and around Beacon Hill

If you’re flying into Logan Airport, take a taxi into Boston (about 15 minutes) or ride the subway’s Blue Line to Government Center (10 minutes) and walk the remaining half-mile. Alternatively, hop the Silver Line (SL1) shuttle to South Station and walk about the same distance.

Once you’ve arrived, Beacon Hill is delightfully foot-friendly, and Boston’s time-tested subway system offers multiple stops along the district’s periphery. Take the Red Line to Charles MGH or Park St; the Orange Line to Chinatown or Downtown Crossing; or the Green Line (light rail) to Arlington. I also enjoy riding a bike in Boston, and the Bluebikes ride-share program is an amazing resource, but aggressive traffic and confusing streets can make the city a challenge to get around on two wheels.

Where to stay in Beacon Hill

Save: The tagline for Staypineapple Boston is “a delightful hotel,” and it’s true: This place has quirky decor, bike rentals and dog-friendly policies. Pineapples are an old New England symbol of hospitality – and they’re also served as free snacks in the afternoons.

Spend: I’m a sucker for any hotel with a rooftop restaurant, which is just one aspect of the revered Revere Hotel Boston Common. Enjoy gorgeous views, feisty interior design and a perfect location. Hungry? Rebel’s Guild serves high-end pub fare and craft cocktails.

Spend more: Back in the day, just referring to The Newbury was shorthand for class and distinction. The hotel was extensively renovated in 2021, and today the 18-story landmark has been restored to its Jazz Age splendor. A wide range of luxury rooms are available, including my personal favorite, the Fireplace Suite.

Left: Coffee from Thinking Cup. Right: Sip your morning coffee on their comfy leather couches. Kimberly Maroon for Lonely Planet (2)

Where to get coffee in Beacon Hill

Thinking Cup: Floral latte art, tufted leather couches and macarons that melt in your mouth – this fashionable cafe on Tremont St has it all.

Tatte Bakery & Café: Come for the Iced Honey Halva Latte; stay for the overflowing sandwiches and gorgeous salads and bowls. This prolific local chain got its start on the edge of Beacon Hill.

Where to eat in Beacon Hill

Breakfast

The Paramount: Bostonians were eating pancakes here in 1937, and the menu has only gotten better since. I recommend the Chorizo Omelette, the Smoked Salmon Omelette or the Caramel and Banana French Toast.

Café Bonjour: Organic and free range – that’s the order of the day at Café Bonjour. This place serves all kinds of breakfast faves, but also health-conscious Keto Omelettes, Kale Power Caesar Salad and a whole menu of plant-based smoothies.

Left: Beautiful plates at Bistro du Midi. Right: Bistro du Midi's caviar omelette. Brian Samuels, via Bistro du Midi (2)

Lunch

The Fill-A-Buster: Fried chicken, burgers and Greek-infused lunches. Opened in 1977, this local favorite takes its name from the State House next door.

Bistro du Midi: You know those dishes that are so attractively plated you could frame them? That’s Bistro du Midi’s specialty. Casual bistro on the first floor, fine French dining above.

Left: An assortment of treats at Beacon Hill Chocolates. Right: The candy counter at Beacon Hill Chocolates. (2)

Sweet Treats

J.P. Licks: Self-described “oddball” Vince Petryk started his ice cream shop in Jamaica Plain in 1981. Locations are all over Boston now, doling out cones, cakes and hot drinks.

Beacon Hill Chocolates: This is the place to find boxes of truffle chocolates for that special someone back home. You can also find vegan, nut-free and sugar-free options, plus scoops of gelato.

Dinner

Harvard Gardens: This inventive pub turns staples like reubens and tacos into gourmet experiences. My dinner rec: the Grilled Atlantic Salmon. If you come for brunch, try the inimitable Chai Maple Old Fashioned.

Ma Maison: Acclaimed French chef Jacky Robert has prepared meals for Julia Child and the Kennedys. Try his culinary masterpieces in the white-tablecloth dining room of Ma Maison. Romantic, and surprisingly affordable.

Get lost on Beacon Hill's cobblestone streets between eating, shopping and sightseeing. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

Where to shop in Beacon Hill

Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill: Many Bostonians find their herb mincers and stainless steel ice cube trays at this kitchen supplier, but Blackstone’s also stocks fantastic assorted gifts.

Soodee: For local fashionistas, you can’t find a better option than Soodee, a woman-owned boutique in Beacon Hill (and a second location in nearby Back Bay).

Flat of the Hill: These knickknacks are full of color, puns and affirmations. Flat of the Hill has provided travelers with feel-good souvenirs since 1998.

Vico Style: When you daydream about funky, well-curated vintage shops, you’re dreaming about Vico Style. Find jackets, broaches and typewriters from bygone eras.

Tibet Emporium: Your classic one-stop shop for Himalayan scarves and ornaments.

Left: The famous Cheers bar on Beacon St. Alexandros A Lavdas/Shutterstock Right: Carrie Nation's stocked bar. Carrie Nation

Where to spend a night out in Beacon Hill

Cheers: Yes, this is the actual bar that inspired the 11-season NBC sitcom, back when it was called the Bull & Finch Pub. You’ll feel like you’re stepping onto the TV set, and you wouldn’t be the first to sing a round of Gary Portnoy’s “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”

21st Amendment: Vintage posters and a speakeasy setting. This tavern has served quality drinks and grub since Prohibition was repealed in 1933.

Carrie Nation Cocktail Club: Decadent cocktails, magnificent platters and atmospheric lighting make this place a favorite splurge for epicureans. It’s cheekily named after a Temperance Movement leader.

Emmets Pub & Restaurant: Every visitor to Boston is required to frequent an Irish pub, and Emmets is a superlative choice. Enjoy pints, Shepherd’s Pie and live music on weekends.

The Tam: A local favorite since the 1940s. The stools are full of regulars, and the walls are encrusted in memorabilia. The Tam gives dive bars a good name.

Boston Common. Kimberly Maroon for Lonely Planet

Best parks in Beacon Hill

Boston Common: A wave of emotions washes over me every time I visit the country’s oldest public park. On warm days, the grass is green and the skyline glitters. People from all over the world come to stroll this web of walkways. Summer visitors get to ride the carousel or join an open-air yoga session; in winter, you can rent skates at the Frog Pond ice skating rink. Truly, the Common is the keystone of Beacon Hill life.

Granary Burying Ground: Nearly 2300 slim headstones stipple this lawn, and many of America’s most famous personages are laid to rest here, including revolutionary hero Paul Revere.

Public Garden: Many people assume the Public Garden is just a second half of Boston Common; the two green spaces are separated by Charles St, and the garden feels like a George Seurat painting come to life. The Lagoon is a glassy pond in the middle, and the park is dotted with monuments. My go-to: Nancy Schön’s “Make Way for Ducklings” sculptures, inspired by Robert McCloskey’s 1941 picture book.

Left: The Boston Athenaeum. Kimberly Maroon for Lonely Planet Right: A Swan Boat in the Public Park Lagoon. James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

Best things to do in Beacon Hill

Boston Athenaeum: The Athenaeum is this bookworm’s favorite destination in all of Beacon Hill. Built in 1807, the library’s stacks are accented with neoclassical sculpture and spiral staircases. Only members can borrow from its 500,000-volume collection, but you’re welcome to browse – and grab a bite at the on-site Folio Bistro.

Museum of African American History: Did you know Boston was once the busiest slaving port in New England? That Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King first met here? That Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler was the first African-American woman to earn a medical degree? Learn about Boston’s storied African American past at this important museum.

Swan Boat: The Swan Boats may feel a little hokey, but these watercraft have made their rounds of the Public Park Lagoon since 1877. The wooden benches on each boat carry 20 passengers at a time, and they’re propelled by one driver who manually pedals the paddlewheel and steers with a pair of ropes.

Opt for public transportation

If you’ve heard that Boston is a hellacious place to drive, the rumors aren’t wrong. To avoid angry drivers, surreal intersections and extortionate parking around Beacon Hill, consider the subway or a taxi. Your fender will thank you.

When to visit

Boston attracts tourists all year long, even during the bone-chilling winters; the Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll takes place in early December. Late spring and early fall are ideal times to visit, when the air is cool and the trees are tinged with color. Summers are also divine; consider taking a self-guided tour of urban flora with the Beacon Hill Garden Club.