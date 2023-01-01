Wordie House

Built in 1947 as the first part of what would later become Faraday Base, this protected historic site, restored in the late 1990s by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), sits about 1km from the station. The original base here was established in 1934 by the British Graham Land Expedition. It was washed away by a tsunami in about 1946. The rooms have been returned to their early-1950s appearance and contain period artifacts such as Tilley lamps, bunks, sacks of anthracite and a stove, but also some more recent foodstuffs, perhaps left by visiting yachties. Signs describing the building’s history line the walls.