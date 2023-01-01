Parque Arqueológico Colomichicó

This small archaeological site features one of the most important collections of Pehuenche rock art in Patagonia. There are over 600 examples here, carved with symbolic figures and abstract designs. The site is 8km along a dirt road off RP 39; the signposted turnoff is 9km south of Varvarco, at the Escuela Colo Michi-Co. You're supposed to visit the site only with a guide; contact the tourist office in advance to arrange one.