At La Casa de la Piedra Pintada, more than 50 rock carvings are easily visible in the rock face. Follow the road until you reach an open meadow at the base of Cerro Sololasta and you'll see the cable-and-wood walkway up the cliff face that alllows access to the site. Once you’re finished looking at the rock art, continue up the hill for spectacular views out over the Sierras Puntanas.

The road here used to be signposted, but isn't anymore, making finding this place a little tricky – you can ask directions at Inti Huasi, or pay someone to guide you for a nominal fee.