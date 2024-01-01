La Pastera Museo del Che

Bariloche & the Lake District

This small museum is located in a former barn, where Che Guevara spent a couple of nights in late January 1952 during the motorcycle trip immortalized in The Motorcycle Diaries. You can watch a short film, dedicated to Che, and see the bale of hay on which the man himself allegedly slept.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parque Nacional Lanín

    Parque Nacional Lanín

    23.96 MILES

    Dominating the view in all directions along the Chilean border, the snowcapped cone of 3776m Volcán Lanín is the centerpiece of this national park, which…

  • Vía Cristi

    Vía Cristi

    19.76 MILES

    Situated about 2km from the center of Junín de los Andes, near the end of Av Antártida Argentina, Vía Cristi contains a collection of 22 sculptures, bas…

  • Museo Primeros Pobladores

    Museo Primeros Pobladores

    0.31 MILES

    Regional archaeological and ethnographic items such as arrowheads, spear points, pottery and musical instruments are the focus of this museum. Good…

  • Cascada Chachín

    Cascada Chachín

    16.76 MILES

    This powerful waterfall gushing down the rock face is 46km west of San Martín de los Andes, accessible via the unpaved, winding RP 48 and then by a 5km…

  • Museo Mapuche

    Museo Mapuche

    20.16 MILES

    This small but interesting museum showcases Mapuche pottery, pipes, piñon (araucaria tree nut) grinders and musical instruments. Another display features…

