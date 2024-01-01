This small museum is located in a former barn, where Che Guevara spent a couple of nights in late January 1952 during the motorcycle trip immortalized in The Motorcycle Diaries. You can watch a short film, dedicated to Che, and see the bale of hay on which the man himself allegedly slept.
La Pastera Museo del Che
Bariloche & the Lake District
