Under the same ownership as the Bodega del Fin del Mundo, this delightful winery 60km north of Neuquén allows you to sample its five wine ranges during its hourly wine-tasting tours (40 minutes). It's well worth having lunch at the excellent on-site restaurant (open 12:30pm to 4pm, mains AR$170 to AR$270) that serves superlative steaks and pasta dishes as well as gourmet sandwiches.