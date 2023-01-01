Museo Municipal Ernesto Bachmann

Some 79km southwest of Neuquén, off RN 237, the small town of El Chocón is the proud home of the virtually complete hundred-million-year-old skeleton of the Gigantosaurus carolinii, named after Rubén D Carolini, the local Indiana Jones–type who found it in 1995. The world's largest predator was 4.7m tall and 13m long, dwarfing the Tyrannosaurus rex. Other impressive dinosaurs on display include the Amargasaurus cazaui, a small sauropod with distinctive neck spines, and the carnivorous Carnotaurus sastrei.