Museo Municipal Carmen Funes

The star of the show at this museum, 116km west of Neuquén, is a full-size reconstructed skeleton of the Argentinosaurus huinculensis, believed to have been the world's largest dinosaur until the very recent discovery of the even larger Patagotitan mayorum. Its reconstruction based on the existing fossils of the giant's tibia, pelvis, vertebrae and sacrum, the Argentinosaurus stands 18m high and 40m long; it weighed 100 tonnes when alive. Don't miss the reconstructed Gigantosaurus carolinii, the world's largest predator.