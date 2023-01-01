Museo Municipal Carmen Funes

Bariloche & the Lake District

Dinosaur replica at Carmen Funes Municipal Museum. - stock photo Plaza Huincul, Neuquen, Argentina, Patagonia, South America Museo Municipal Carmen Funes

Aaron McCoy/Getty

The star of the show at this museum, 116km west of Neuquén, is a full-size reconstructed skeleton of the Argentinosaurus huinculensis, believed to have been the world's largest dinosaur until the very recent discovery of the even larger Patagotitan mayorum. Its reconstruction based on the existing fossils of the giant's tibia, pelvis, vertebrae and sacrum, the Argentinosaurus stands 18m high and 40m long; it weighed 100 tonnes when alive. Don't miss the reconstructed Gigantosaurus carolinii, the world's largest predator.

