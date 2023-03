A worthwhile detour for hardcore dinosaur enthusiasts, this museum is located in the little town of Rincón de Los Sauces, some 240km north of Neuquén via RP 7 and RP 5, and 160km east of Chos Malal along the RN 40 and RP 6. Come here for a glimpse of the only known fossils of the Titanosaurus, as well as the first fossilized Titanosaurus eggs ever to have been found. Daily buses run here from Chos Malal.