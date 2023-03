For good birdwatching, this park, 126km northwest of Formosa and 55km west of Clorinda, is close to the Paraguay border. Daily buses connect Formosa and Clorinda with Laguna Blanca, an easy-paced citrus town where you’ll find inexpensive lodgings – Residencial Guaraní is the standout – and remises (taxis) to the national park. The park's main feature is also called Laguna Blanca, where rangers can take you out in boats to spot caiman.