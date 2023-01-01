Parque Nacional Chaco

Preserving several diverse ecosystems that reflect subtle differences in relief, soils and rainfall, this very accessible park protects 150 sq km of the humid eastern Chaco. It is 115km northwest of Resistencia via RN16 and RP9, accessed through the town of Capitán Solari, 5.5km away.

Hiking and bird-watching are the principal activities here. From the main campground, where there's a small exhibition, an easy 2km circular trail takes you across a rickety bridge and through the forest for good birdwatching. A 5km walk, cycle or drive takes you to a short trail leading to viewpoints over lakes. A longer 12km road, suitable for cars, bikes and horses, heads south to the Panza de Cabra lake.

La Estrella runs five buses daily from Resistencia (AR$96, 2½ hours) to Capitán Solari, from where the park is 5.5km away. It's a pleasant walk, but if you want to save your energy for the trails, the park office may be able to help with transport. Failing that, take a remise (AR$100): a list of phone numbers is on the door of the tourist office on the square.

The road may be impassable after rain.

Pack plenty of repellent for the voracious mosquitoes.