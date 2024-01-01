Far more interesting for the stream-of-consciousness commentary on the evolution of the hippie movement in Argentina (dating back to the Greek philosophers) than the actual artifacts it holds, this small museum on the northern outskirts of town is worth a visit – if nothing else, it's a pleasant walk out there.
Museo Hippie
Córdoba & the Central Sierras
