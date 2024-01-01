Museo Hippie

Córdoba & the Central Sierras

Far more interesting for the stream-of-consciousness commentary on the evolution of the hippie movement in Argentina (dating back to the Greek philosophers) than the actual artifacts it holds, this small museum on the northern outskirts of town is worth a visit – if nothing else, it's a pleasant walk out there.

