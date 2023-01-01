Parque Nacional El Rey

East of Salta, this national park is at the southern end of the Yungas subtropical corridor and protects a glorious, biologically diverse habitat. It's a beautiful, varied landscape ranging from meadowlands and low scrub forest to subtropical cloud forest. From its well-marked trails, some accessible by vehicle, you'll see lots of birdlife, and mammals such as peccaries and brown brocket deer are often spotted.

Laguna Los Patitos, 2km from park headquarters, offers opportunities to observe waterbirds. Longer trails lead to moss-covered Pozo Verde, a three- to four-hour climb to an area teeming with birdlife. Other trails are of similar day-trip length and involve multiple river crossings. Shorter 2km Sendero La Chuña heads out from the campground and is a good introduction to this ecosystem.

There is free camping at the park’s headquarters, with a huge grassy area for tents, with toilets, drinkable water, cold showers and evening power, but no shop. Contact the National Parks Administration (APN) office in Salta for up-to-date info. The closest non-camping accommodation is at a curious ecological community 4km down the park road from the turnoff.