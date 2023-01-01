At the far end of Península Valdés, solitary Punta Norte boasts an enormous mixed colony of sea lions and elephant seals. Its remote location means it is rarely visited by tour groups. But the real thrill here is the sight of orcas: from mid-February through mid-April these killer whales come to feast on the unsuspecting colonies of sea lions. Chances are you won’t see a high-tide attack, but watching the dorsal fins carving through the water is enough to raise goose bumps.

There’s a small but good museum (under renovation at the time of research) that focuses on marine mammals, and has details on the Tehuelche and the area’s sealing history. There's also a cafe with basic snacks, open only if it's busy enough to warrant it.