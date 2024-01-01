Balneario Cacique Irá

Parque Esteros del Iberá

On the outskirts of town, this scenic lagoon has a grassy bank dotted with thatch huts and wooden recliners and is a popular spot for swimming and relaxation among locals. When it's open, a long net is strung outside the swimming area to keep piranhas out so don't go in when it's not in service.

