On the outskirts of town, this scenic lagoon has a grassy bank dotted with thatch huts and wooden recliners and is a popular spot for swimming and relaxation among locals. When it's open, a long net is strung outside the swimming area to keep piranhas out so don't go in when it's not in service.
Balneario Cacique Irá
Parque Esteros del Iberá
Centro de Visitantes San Nicolás
8.58 MILES
The visitors center has two hiking trails, the best of which is the Sendero Curupí, which winds through the bush for 2km and offers the chance to spot…
