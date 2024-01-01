Funda Cruz

An attractive, imported, prefabricated wooden house. Once a customs office, it now hosts cultural activities as well as a salón de té (teahouse).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.78 MILES
Perhaps a must-see for Brits, this museum gets inside the Argentine claim to the Islas Malvinas. New exhibits include signs made by ex-combatants and a…
0.51 MILES
A pretty plaza, with quiet benches in the shade of poplars and purple-blossom jacarandas.
Museo Provincial Padre Jesús Molina
0.78 MILES
Satiate your appetite for dinosaur dioramas and modern art at this museum offering exhibits on anthropology, paleontology, geology and fine arts. The…
0.66 MILES
In a prefabricated 1890s metal-clad house shipped from England, this museum has good displays on early immigrant life.
Museo de Arte Eduardo Minnicelli
0.55 MILES
Shows rotating exhibits from larger museums and paintings by Santa Cruz artists, with a mission to educate through art. It's also a good spot to get news…
