A simple chapel of Austrian design memorializes the many climbers who have lost their lives to the precarious peaks since 1953.
Capilla de los Escaladores
El Chaltén
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.49 MILES
This private 56-sq-km reserve protects the endangered huemul deer. There's 25km of marked trails. Stop by the visitor center to check in. It’s 17km beyond…
Nearby El Chaltén attractions
