Capilla de los Escaladores

El Chaltén

LoginSave

A simple chapel of Austrian design memorializes the many climbers who have lost their lives to the precarious peaks since 1953.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reserva Los Huemules

    Reserva Los Huemules

    8.49 MILES

    This private 56-sq-km reserve protects the endangered huemul deer. There's 25km of marked trails. Stop by the visitor center to check in. It’s 17km beyond…

View more attractions

Nearby El Chaltén attractions

1. Reserva Los Huemules

8.49 MILES

This private 56-sq-km reserve protects the endangered huemul deer. There's 25km of marked trails. Stop by the visitor center to check in. It’s 17km beyond…