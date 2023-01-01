Museo Nacional del Petróleo

This museum provides an insider look at the social and historical aspects of petroleum development. Don’t expect balanced treatment of oil issues – it was built by the former state oil agency YPF (and is now managed by the Universidad Nacional de Patagonia). While its historical photos are interesting, the detailed models of tankers, refineries and the entire zone of exploitation are best left to die-hards. Guided tours are available.

The museum is in the suburb of General Mosconi, 3km north of downtown. Take a remise from downtown or bus 7 'Laprida' or 8 'Palazzo;' get off at La Anónima supermarket.