Private Antique Tour Through Yungas from San Miguel de Tucumán

The departure will be via the national road 9 and will lead us to Tafi Viejo, its citrus’ plantations, the Dr. Celestino Gelsi dike with the hydroelectric structure El Cadillal. Here, we can appreciate the barrage, looking like an amphitheater, and the hydraulic power station: el Rio Loro.After that, we will have a drive through the jungle to discover the impressive viaduct el Saladillo, an exceptional artistic refinement from the XIX century (length of 330m, height of 25m), wholly made of bricks (about 5.000.000 of them)After crossing Tapia, we will arrive to Raco, a village appreciated during summer times. Then, the road will drive us to el Siambòn, where there is the Cristo Rey convent, a benedictine monks’ monastery, famous for its home-made sweets, its pure honey and different honey-based products.We will go next to San Javier, a hill from a maximum height of 1876 meters, with its biological park and its university residences. At the Belvedere el Cristo, we will enjoy the view of the city San Miguel de Tucumán, its plain and mountain. We will finally arrive at the picturesque Villa Nougats, village made of traditional houses into a green and sunny landscape.The return to San Miguel de Tucumán will be done via a meandering way going through la Rinconada, the Tucumán’s aeroclub, the luxurious city of Yerba Buena, the Casino, the San Martin theather, la Plaza Urquiza, and the north-side.Service features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car: Ford A Phaeton from 1929. We will drive about 150 km, in 7 hours with your private and bilingual guide: English, French, Spanish. At noon, basket of a delicate brunch made of local specialties and a local red wine will be consumed. Tea/Picnic service. Range of teas, served in the Argentinian tradition with some regional products. A glass of champagne provided at the end of the tour. Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.