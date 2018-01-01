Welcome to Tucumán
Tucumán’s blue-collar feel and down-to-earth vibe around the main plaza is complemented by a lively cultural scene fueled by young professionals who have resettled here. The result is a range of comfortable rooms, tasty food, buzzy bars and a splashy shopping district. There's also world-class paragliding and hang gliding in the hills west of town.
Private Arrival or Departure Antique Transfer: Tucumán International Airport to Hotel
This service is an arrival transfer from Tucumán Airport to your hotel, or transfer departure from your hotel to the airport, in a Ford Model A Phaeton or Tudor 1928 - 1930. The expedition will go through Plaza Urquiza, San Martin Theater and the north side of the city. Then, you’ll take the main artery: 25 de Mayo, until the seat of government, la Catedral and la Merced churches, and la Plaza Independencia, heart of the historic center.During the transfer out, a lovely ride will be done through el Parque 9 de Julio. Service features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car or Tudor: Ford Model "A" Phaeton/Tudor 1928-1930. About 30 km, in an 1.5-hour. This tour is available the whole year long. Private and tri-lingual guide: English, French, and Spanish. Additional booklet with further information about the ride. Local delicacies’ service. A rose and a cup of champagne to welcome the guests is included. Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.
Private Antique Panoramic City Tour: San Miguel de Tucumán
Through this excursion, you’ll discover different parts and aspects of San Miguel de Tucumán, including:La Plaza Independencia, the main square of the city, and its surrounding area, with the church la Iglesia de San Francisco, la Casa del Gobierno: seat of the provincial government, la Casa Padilla, with for example its paintings and porcelain, and the churches Catedral and Iglesia de la Merced.A promenade in the garden el Parque 9 de Julio to admire the Reloj Floral, a flowerbed in the form of a clock, and la Casa del Obispo Colombres and its museum of sugar industry.Several important squares as la Plaza Alberdi, la Plaza Belgrano, la Plaza San Martin, and their different specialties such as la Casa Belgraniana and the museum Dr. Miguel Lillo.Yerba Buena: other city connected to San Miguel de Tucumán through the avenues Mate de Luna and Aconquija and its residential area Villa Marco Paz. The San Javier hill, and its incredible belvedere. The city’s aero-club, the north-side, la Plaza Urquiza, the theater San Martin, the casino and the legislatureService features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car: Ford A Phaeton from 1929. We'll drive for about 40 km, in 4 hours. The tour will start at 3pm and it is available the whole year long. Private and multilingual guide will be with you all the time. He speaks English, French and Spanish. Additional booklet with further information about the ride. Tea/Picnic service. Range of teas, served in the Argentinian tradition with some regional products. Cup of champagne at the end of the tour is also included.Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.
Private Tour: Tucuman Mountains by Vintage Car
From Yerba Buena, we’ll start climbing the San Javier’s hill. Once in the mountain, you will see how wonderful are the different the sight-seeings from up there. We will go through the village of San Javier, which is 1200m high in the hill. Then we will drive until we reach the noble and picturesque Villa Nougués, and then until la Rinconada.Here, you will fully benefit of the mountain’s magic. The tucumanos, San Miguel’s inhabitants, love to go there during weekends or vacations, relaxing and enjoying the power of the nature, and its freshness during summer. Once back down to the hill, we will go back to Yerba Buena to show you Tucumán’s aero club.Then, back in the city, your chauffeur will show you the east side, the north side, its casino, San Martin’s theater, and the famous plaza Urquiza. The end of the tour will take place in the historic center, in front of the seat of government and the main square, Plaza Independencia.Service features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car, the Ford A Phaeton from 1929. We'll drive for about 65 km, in 5 hours. The tour begins at 8am or 2:30pm and is available the whole year. Private and multilingual guide: English, French, Spanish. Additional booklet with further information about the ride. Tea/Picnic service. Range of teas, served in the Argentinian tradition with some regional products. Cup of champagne at the end of the tour is also included. Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.
Private Tour: Calchaquies Valley by Vintage Car
The departure of this excursion is from San Miguel de Tucumán, heading to the XVII century Jesuits ruins San José del Monte de los Indios Lule. Drive through sugar and blueberry plantations, until La Quebrada de los Sosa, made of tortuous roads. Then, go through a jungle’s lush vegetation, with its multiples crystal clear water courses draining from the highest mountains peaks. You will arrive near the village of Tafi del Valles, where the exuberant vegetation turns into a soft and natural mountain’s meadow. Here you will admire a magnificent view of the Angostura dyke, then visit Tafi del Valles, El Mollar’s village, and its Menhirs, enigmatic cut stones which are over 2000 years of age. The old Banda Jesuit chapel from 1718 will reveal the secrets of the creation of the firsts Tafinistos cheeses, named after the village. Then it's back to San Miguel de Tucumán, where will drive through the principal garden, 9 de Julio. Service features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car: Ford A Phaeton from 1929. We will drive about 240 km, in 12 hours. The tour begins at 8 am and it's available all year long. Private and multilingual guide: English, French, Spanish. Additional booklet with further information about the ride. At noon, a basket of a delicate brunch made of local specialties and a local red wine will be consumed. Tea/Picnic service. Range of teas, served in the Argentinian tradition with some regional products. Cup of champagne at the end of the tour is also included. Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.
Private Antique Tour of Lake and Mountains
Depart from San Miguel de Tucumán at 8am or 3pm, and head north through lemon plantations, up until the Cadillal dyke.There, we will have an overview of the famous dam and its amphitheater, hydroelectric plant and Loro river. Head West through the dense and wild jungle, where we will admire its imposing Saladillo viaduct, a delicate work of art from the XIXth century (length of 330m, height of 25m) made entirely of bricks.We will go through Raco, a village appreciated by Argentinians in summer and during weekends. We will follow the road until the Cristo Rey convent, a benedictine monastery famous for its home-made sweets, pure honey and different honey-based products.Go back to San Miguel de Tucumán for a sightseeing tour of the Casino, the San Martin theater, the regional seat of government and the main city square. Service features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car: Ford A Phaeton from 1929. We will drive about 130 km, in 5 hours. The tour beginning at 8am or 3:00pm and it's available the whole year long with a private and multilingual guide: English, French, Spanish. Additional booklet with further information about the ride. Tea/Picnic service. Range of teas, served in the Argentinian tradition with some regional products. A glass of champagne at the end of the tour is also included. Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.
Private Antique Tour Through Yungas from San Miguel de Tucumán
The departure will be via the national road 9 and will lead us to Tafi Viejo, its citrus’ plantations, the Dr. Celestino Gelsi dike with the hydroelectric structure El Cadillal. Here, we can appreciate the barrage, looking like an amphitheater, and the hydraulic power station: el Rio Loro.After that, we will have a drive through the jungle to discover the impressive viaduct el Saladillo, an exceptional artistic refinement from the XIX century (length of 330m, height of 25m), wholly made of bricks (about 5.000.000 of them)After crossing Tapia, we will arrive to Raco, a village appreciated during summer times. Then, the road will drive us to el Siambòn, where there is the Cristo Rey convent, a benedictine monks’ monastery, famous for its home-made sweets, its pure honey and different honey-based products.We will go next to San Javier, a hill from a maximum height of 1876 meters, with its biological park and its university residences. At the Belvedere el Cristo, we will enjoy the view of the city San Miguel de Tucumán, its plain and mountain. We will finally arrive at the picturesque Villa Nougats, village made of traditional houses into a green and sunny landscape.The return to San Miguel de Tucumán will be done via a meandering way going through la Rinconada, the Tucumán’s aeroclub, the luxurious city of Yerba Buena, the Casino, the San Martin theather, la Plaza Urquiza, and the north-side.Service features: Personalized excursion in a vintage convertible car: Ford A Phaeton from 1929. We will drive about 150 km, in 7 hours with your private and bilingual guide: English, French, Spanish. At noon, basket of a delicate brunch made of local specialties and a local red wine will be consumed. Tea/Picnic service. Range of teas, served in the Argentinian tradition with some regional products. A glass of champagne provided at the end of the tour. Exclusive certificate of participation to the excursion in a vintage car.