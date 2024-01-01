Museo Histórico Policial

Jujuy

LoginSave

On Jujuy's plaza, the colonnaded cabildo (council building) houses the Museo Histórico Policial. Police museums in Argentina are weird things, with grisly crime photos, indiscriminate homages to authority and the odd quirky gem – in this instance it's the discovery that in 1876 you could expect a five-peso fine if you wanted carnal knowledge of a llama.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Culturarte

    Culturarte

    0.1 MILES

    An attractive modern space, Culturarte showcases exhibitions by a collective of 26 well-established Argentine contemporary artists. There's often work of…

  • Iglesia Catedral

    Iglesia Catedral

    0.04 MILES

    Jujuy’s 18th-century cathedral replaced a predecessor destroyed by the Diaguita. The outstanding feature, salvaged from the original church, is the gold…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    0.23 MILES

    The central exhibit here is a vivid 3000-year-old fertility goddess figure, depicted with snakes for hair and in the act of giving birth. She’s a product…

View more attractions

Nearby Jujuy attractions

1. Iglesia Catedral

0.04 MILES

Jujuy’s 18th-century cathedral replaced a predecessor destroyed by the Diaguita. The outstanding feature, salvaged from the original church, is the gold…

2. Culturarte

0.1 MILES

An attractive modern space, Culturarte showcases exhibitions by a collective of 26 well-established Argentine contemporary artists. There's often work of…

3. Museo Arqueológico

0.23 MILES

The central exhibit here is a vivid 3000-year-old fertility goddess figure, depicted with snakes for hair and in the act of giving birth. She’s a product…