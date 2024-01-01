On Jujuy's plaza, the colonnaded cabildo (council building) houses the Museo Histórico Policial. Police museums in Argentina are weird things, with grisly crime photos, indiscriminate homages to authority and the odd quirky gem – in this instance it's the discovery that in 1876 you could expect a five-peso fine if you wanted carnal knowledge of a llama.
Nearby Jujuy attractions
