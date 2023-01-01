Bosque Petrificado Sarmiento

Fallen giants are scattered in a pale sandstone landscape at this petrified forest, 30km southeast of Sarmiento off RN 26. From the visitor center, a trail leads through ethereal grounds with the appearance of a lumberyard gone mad: ‘wood’ chips cover the ground and huge petrified logs, up to 100m in length and 1m wide, are strewn about. The most impressive area of the park has a handful of large trunks set against the red and orange striated bluffs.