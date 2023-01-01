Museo de Vino Santiago Graffigna is a wine museum housed in a handsome brick building, a reconstruction of what the winery looked like before the 1944 quake. It also has a wine bar where you can taste many of San Juan’s best wines. The bodega produces both reds and whites; it's now owned by French beverage company, Pernod Ricard. Take bus 12A from in front of the tourist office on Sarmiento (AR$13, 15 minutes) and ask the driver to tell you when to get off.