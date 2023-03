Tupungato (6650m) is an impressive volcano, partly covered by snowfields and glaciers, and serious climbers consider the mountain a far more challenging, interesting and technical climb than Aconcagua. The main approach is from the town of Tunuyán, 82km south of Mendoza via RN40, where the tourism office can provide info. Many of the outfitters who arrange Parque Provincial Aconcagua treks can also deal with Tupungato.